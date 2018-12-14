Girl comes under bus but miraculously escapes!

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A girl student had a miraculous escape after coming under the wheels of a speeding APSRTC bus on NH 16 near Ganapavaram village in Nadendla mandal of Guntur district.

The girl student was identified as V Poojitha, a Class VII student at KB Zilla Parishad High School. She was going to the school on her bicycle when the Guntur-bound RTC bus hit her.

On knowing about the accident, the girl’s father Venkateswara Rao along with others staged a protest against the negligent driving of the RTC bus driver. Meanwhile, the traffic police reached the spot and pacified the agitators.