Girl comes under bus but miraculously escapes!

A girl student had a miraculous escape after coming under the wheels of a speeding APSRTC bus on NH 16 near Ganapavaram village in Nadendla mandal of Guntur district. 

Published: 14th December 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:18 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A girl student had a miraculous escape after coming under the wheels of a speeding APSRTC bus on NH 16 near Ganapavaram village in Nadendla mandal of Guntur district. 

The girl student was identified as V Poojitha, a Class VII student at KB Zilla Parishad High School. She was going to the school on her bicycle when the Guntur-bound RTC bus hit her. 

On knowing about the accident, the girl’s father Venkateswara Rao along with others staged a protest against the negligent driving of the RTC bus driver. Meanwhile, the traffic police reached the spot and pacified the agitators.

