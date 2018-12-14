Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tough action against firms for spurious seeds: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

The minister along with Agriculture department officials made a surprise inspection of Sri Himaja Fertilisers Company located at Ravicherla village in Nuzvid mandal on Thursday.

AP Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has warned seeds, fertilisers and pesticides production companies against adulteration. He said stern action will be taken against those who found engaging in producing and marking spurious seeds and fertilisers. 

The minister along with Agriculture department officials made a surprise inspection of Sri Himaja Fertilisers Company located at Ravicherla village in Nuzvid mandal on Thursday.  Samples from the company’s mixing plant were taken and the same were sent to laboratories. “We will receive the reports in 10 to 15 days and based on the report, necessary action would be taken,” he said. 

The company was in the news in 2016 when vigilance officials conducted raids and seized 571 tonnes of fertilisers out of which 15 tonnes were found to be of inferior quality.

Somireddy said if the standards were not followed and quality was compromised for profit, the companies irrespective of where they are, be it in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu, action will be taken against them. 

Surprise inspections and strict monitoring have done the trick in containing sale of spurious seeds and fertilisers in the market, he claimed. 

For more transparency, fertilisers are being distributed using DBT system and under it, as of today, 19,000 weighing instruments linked to DBT were distributed in the State, which is leading in the country in its implementation, followed by Tamil Nadu in second place, he added. As many as 27 States have failed to implement DBT and it is Andhra Pradesh, which is doing it along with some other States, he added. 

