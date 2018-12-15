Fake currency racket busted, nine arrested

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The city police arrested a nine-member gang involved in circulating fake currency notes on Thursday in Tirupati and Vijayawada.

Image of arrest used for representation.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The city police arrested a nine-member gang involved in circulating fake currency notes on Thursday in Tirupati and Vijayawada. Fake currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh were seized from the gang. In fact, the gang had hired a National Award winner to design the Rs 2,000 note.

Addressing the media, Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Anburajan said initially, Athar Mohammad Ali (55) and his son Mohammad Khaza Imran (27), residents of Jesus Nagar in Anantapur were caught red-handed, while they were in the process of exchanging Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 fake currency notes at Uni money shop on Rayala Cheruvu Road.

The police also seized 14 diamonds, weighing 19.22 carats, from them. The police booked the father-son duo.Coming to know the duo’s modus operandi, the police asked them about the other members’ whereabouts. Later a team of police, led by CCS DSP Ravishankar Reddy surrounded an apartment at Narayanapuram Colony in Nidamanur near Vijayawada. They arrested seven more gang members and seized two laptops, two colour printers, scanners and other equipment.

nine-member gang fake currency

