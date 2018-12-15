Vakapalli Rape case: Potency test report filed, trial from January 17

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Special Public Prosecutor S Rajendra Prasad in the sensational Vakapalli tribal women gangrape case on Friday submitted the potency test reports of all the 13 accused before the Special Court on the SC ST (POA) Act .

The potency tests were done by a team of doctors appointed by the superintendent of King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam, on December 5. Later, the KGH superintendent sent the reports to the court in a sealed cover. Further, the trial in the case will start from January 17. Justice OV Nageswara Rao, Judge of the SC, ST (POA) Act Special Court, ordered that all the accused should be present in the court on January 17. The Judge ordered summons should be sent to all the witnesses, interpreter and other official witnesses.

It may be recalled the Special Public Prosecutor filed a petition on October 30, requesting the court directions for conducting the potency test on the accused. Later, the case was adjourned twice as the potency test was not conducted. On November 19 hearing, the Judge ordered potency test on all the 13 accused before next hearing on November 30. The tests were conducted on all the accused on December 5 at the KGH under the supervision of a three-member medical team of Endocrinology dept head Dr KAV Subrahmanyam, Urology HoD Dr Ch Subba Rao and Mental Care Hospital Associate Professor Dr Suresh Kumar.

On August 20, 2007, 11 tribal women of Vakapalli village of G Madugula mandal from Visakhapatnam Agency were allegedly gangraped by the personnel of AP Greyhounds.