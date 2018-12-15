Deforestation: Road widening to wipe out 2,500 trees in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As many as 2,500 trees are going to be cut down between Rajanagaram and Samalkot in East Godavari district for road widening works. The widening of ADB Road, which was proposed long ago, has finally gained momentum. R&B officials have taken measures to remove the trees on either side of the road as part of the widening project.

After a series of discussions, the R&B officials have obtained permission from the Forest Department to cut down the trees and started works.When contacted, district forest officer Nandani Salaria confirmed that the R&B officials had got the necessary permission to cut down the trees, which is mandatory. “The area through which the ADB Road passes through is under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. Hence, they need to take permission from us. As there is no other option for road widening, we have given permission to cut down the trees. However, the R&B Department has to plant saplings at some other place to compensate the loss of green cover due to road widening,” she said.

After road widening, the R&B will have to plant saplings on either side of the ADB Road and it has to bear the nourishment cost of plants for a period of three years, the DFO said.Tenders have been called for ADB Road widening at an estimated cost of `300 crore. It is learnt that the affected people who lost their property due to road widening, are yet to get compensation.

A sum of `10 crore has been earmarked for payment of compensation to the property owners. Peddapuram RDO Vasantha Rayudu told TNIE that the compensation amount would be credited into the bank accounts of the property owners.