Home States Andhra Pradesh

Deforestation: Road widening to wipe out 2,500 trees in Andhra Pradesh

After a series of discussions, the R&B officials have obtained permission from the Forest Department to cut down the trees and started works.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image of deforestation used for representation.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As many as 2,500 trees are going to be cut down between Rajanagaram and Samalkot in East Godavari district for road widening works. The widening of ADB Road, which was proposed long ago, has finally gained momentum. R&B officials have taken measures to remove the trees on either side of the road as part of the widening project.

After a series of discussions, the R&B officials have obtained permission from the Forest Department to cut down the trees and started works.When contacted, district forest officer Nandani Salaria confirmed that the R&B officials had got the necessary permission to cut down the trees, which is mandatory. “The area through which the ADB Road passes through is under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. Hence, they need to take permission from us. As there is no other option for road widening, we have given permission to cut down the trees. However, the R&B Department has to plant saplings at some other place to compensate the loss of green cover due to road widening,” she said.

After road widening, the R&B will have to plant saplings on either side of the ADB Road and it has to bear the nourishment cost of plants for a period of three years, the DFO said.Tenders have been called for ADB Road widening at an estimated cost of `300 crore.  It is learnt that the affected people who lost their property due to road widening, are yet to get compensation.

A sum of `10 crore has been earmarked for payment of compensation to the property owners. Peddapuram RDO Vasantha Rayudu told TNIE that the compensation amount would be credited into the bank accounts of the property owners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deforestation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp