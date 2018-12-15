TTD erects sheds for 40K devotees

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD is making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi on December 18 and 19. Temporary sheds to accommodate 40,000 pilgrims, have been erected around the Four Mada Streets, Alwar Tank and Narayanagiri Gardens.Pilgrims will be allowed into the temporary tents, after both Vaikuntam Queue Complexes (VQCs) get filled, to protect them from winter chill. The VQC for Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan will be opened at 12.30 pm on December 16. In 2017, 1.7 lakh devotees had Vaikunta Dwara Darshan on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.