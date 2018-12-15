Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD erects sheds for 40K devotees

Pilgrims will be allowed into the temporary tents, after both Vaikuntam Queue Complexes (VQCs) get filled, to protect them from winter chill.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD is making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi on December 18 and 19. Temporary sheds to accommodate 40,000 pilgrims, have been erected around the Four Mada Streets, Alwar Tank and Narayanagiri Gardens.Pilgrims will be allowed into the temporary tents, after both Vaikuntam Queue Complexes (VQCs) get filled, to protect them from winter chill. The VQC for Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan will be opened at 12.30 pm on December 16. In 2017, 1.7 lakh devotees had Vaikunta Dwara Darshan on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaikunta Ekadasi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp