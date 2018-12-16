Cyclone Phethai threatens coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of cyclone Phethai, rains have started lashing isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts. At other places, overcast sky conditions were witnessed.

India Meteorological Department in its latest cyclone bulletin said at 8 AM on Sunday, the cyclone lay centered at about 600 km south-southeast of Kakinada and was moving at the speed of 16 kmph. It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 Hours.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada on December 17 afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross coast as a cyclonic storm, met department officials said.

Meanwhile, the sea is very rough and huge waves were witnessed off the coast of Kakinada. With winds picking up speed, a coconut tree got uprooted and fell on power lines at Vaddiparru village of Uppalaguptam mandal of East Godavari district. Six electric poles were uprooted and power supply was to five villages has been disconnected. However, there were no reports of any casualties.

Higher officials and district collectors are closely monitoring the department and are coordinating with special officers deployed at coastal villages. RTGS is disseminating information regarding cyclone movement to people in coastal areas on hourly basis.

Met department officials alerted Andhra Pradesh government about the likely damage in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam. According to them, thatched huts, power and communication lines, uprooting of trees, damage to roads, damage to paddy and horticulture crops is likely. Further, low lying areas near the sea are likely to get inundated.

Permanent and temporary shelters have been kept ready for shifting the people evacuated from the low lying areas in coastal villages. District officials have been asked to keep earthmovers, generator-sets, power saws, torch lights, sandbags on standby. Animal Husbandry Department officials were asked to initiate measures for rescuing animals in distress and provide shelter to them. NDRF, SDRF, fire service personnel, Navy, Coast Guard are on standby. Control rooms have been opened at all the district headquarters and at RTGS state headquarters.