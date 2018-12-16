Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone shelters cry for attention; 110 relief centres set up 

With cylone Phethai likely to make landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday, cyclone shelters in East Godavari district are crying for attention due to lack of maintenance. 

Published: 16th December 2018 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

A cyclone shelter in a dilapidated state in Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : With cylone Phethai likely to make landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday, cyclone shelters in East Godavari district are crying for attention due to lack of maintenance. As many as 25 shelters in U Kothapalli mandal are in a state of collapse; situation in Tallarevu mandal is no better. These shelters were built around 50 years ago near sea coasts. As such, the official machinery has set up 110 relief centres in government schools and community buildings in an attempt to prevent loss of human life due to the cyclone impact.   

The fishermen community is likely to be most impacted. As they have been asked not to venture into the sea, more than 22,000 of them in the region will not be making any income till the cyclone subsides; the government has not provided the fishers any financial support for the two-day period, a fishermen union alleges. Over 3,900 fishing boats have been anchored in the sea shore.

ALSO READ | Depression deepens into Cyclone Phethai; wind warning issued to north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry​

Food shortage is also a major cause of concern for those from Kakinada (Rural and Urban), U Kothapalli, Tallarevu, Karapa, I Polavaram, Mamidikuduru, Katrenikona, Razolu, Uppalaguptam, Allavaram, Malikipuram, Sakhinetipalli and Thondangi mandals.

In addition, 22 trawlers are yet to come back from deep sea and, as such, Coast Guards have been asked to initiate steps to ensure their return as soon as possible. Even, the government has declared holidays for private and government schools on December 17, 18. 

With 10 power-driven saws for clearing of roads in case trees are uprooted, 15 drag lights, 2 naval teams and 12 Aska lights, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department is geared up to tackle the situation on war-footing. It has deployed 20 personnel in Amalapuram and will take assistance from NDRF and SDRF teams if the situation demands. 

ALSO READ | Cyclone Phethai: 41 cyclone shelters with capacity of 2000 each ready for use​

Fishing boats anchored
Over 3,900 fishing boats anchored 
Holidays declared for schools on December 17, 18
110 relief centres set up
Four IAS officers constantly monitoring the situation

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Godavari district Destroyed shelter centres cylone Phethai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp