Cyclone shelters cry for attention; 110 relief centres set up 

KAKINADA : With cylone Phethai likely to make landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday, cyclone shelters in East Godavari district are crying for attention due to lack of maintenance. As many as 25 shelters in U Kothapalli mandal are in a state of collapse; situation in Tallarevu mandal is no better. These shelters were built around 50 years ago near sea coasts. As such, the official machinery has set up 110 relief centres in government schools and community buildings in an attempt to prevent loss of human life due to the cyclone impact.

The fishermen community is likely to be most impacted. As they have been asked not to venture into the sea, more than 22,000 of them in the region will not be making any income till the cyclone subsides; the government has not provided the fishers any financial support for the two-day period, a fishermen union alleges. Over 3,900 fishing boats have been anchored in the sea shore.

Food shortage is also a major cause of concern for those from Kakinada (Rural and Urban), U Kothapalli, Tallarevu, Karapa, I Polavaram, Mamidikuduru, Katrenikona, Razolu, Uppalaguptam, Allavaram, Malikipuram, Sakhinetipalli and Thondangi mandals.

In addition, 22 trawlers are yet to come back from deep sea and, as such, Coast Guards have been asked to initiate steps to ensure their return as soon as possible. Even, the government has declared holidays for private and government schools on December 17, 18.

With 10 power-driven saws for clearing of roads in case trees are uprooted, 15 drag lights, 2 naval teams and 12 Aska lights, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department is geared up to tackle the situation on war-footing. It has deployed 20 personnel in Amalapuram and will take assistance from NDRF and SDRF teams if the situation demands.

