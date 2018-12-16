Cyclone Phethai: 41 cyclone shelters with capacity of 2000 each ready for use

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Along with 41 cyclone shelters that were renovated with funds from the World Bank, primary and high schools in Guntur district have been selected to provide accommodation to people after cyclone Phethai makes landfall. Shelters in coastal villages–Adavuladeevi, Mollagunta, Lakshmipuram, Gangadipalem, Kothapalem, Tummala, and Nakashtranagar of Repalle and Nizampatnam mandals–have been modernised under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) and each one can accommodate 1,500 to 2,000 persons.

The multipurpose cyclone shelters can even be used for organising functions during social occasions and meetings.With ‘Phethai’ approaching, people, especially fishermen, are a worried lot. They are advised to move to nearby shelters at the earliest signs of winds picking up speed. N Solomon Raju and other elders of Kothapalem, a coastal village in the district, are confident that the locals will be safe due to the renovated shelter present in their area. They say that Joint Collector A Md Imtiyaz inspected the premises as soon as news about the cyclone broke out.

Repalle MLA A Satyaprasad on Saturday interacted with revenue officials and asked them to take all necessary steps in order to avoid inconvenience to the public. Fishery Development Officer LA Henry said danger signal 3 has been sounded and flag 3 hoisted at Nizampatnam port.

On the day, District Collector K Sasidhar conducted a video conference with officials of assembly constituencies and directed them to take preventive measures in coordination with all departments.

He asked the agriculture officials to provide cutting machines to farmers and advised for shifting of paddy produce to safe locations. He directed the officials to identify inundated areas after the cyclone and move public from vulnerable villages beforehand.

Measures have been taken for constant supply of drinking water and generators are arranged in all shelters. Further, five ham radios and 75 VHF sets are arranged in four mandals of the district.