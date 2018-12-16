Justify the reason for filing writ petition: Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Saturday questioned the petitioner Rama Rao in what way he was related in filing the writ petition against the Heritage group and other companies belonging to the family of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Further, the Court asked about the relief sought by the petitioner personally out of the case hearing. If the petitioner feels that the issue involves public interest, then he should cite the reasons that the matter was of public interest litigation and should approach appropriate forum for the purpose, the Court suggested.

The counsel said that no personal benefit involved in the case. If seen that public interest was involved then the petitioner could approach appropriate forum, the judge suggested and directed the petitioner to come up with a decision on the issue, and adjourned the case hearing to January 4, 2019.