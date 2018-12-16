Cyclone Phethai: Prakasam may remain unaffected

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: though it is unlikely that cyclone Phethai will make landfall in Prakasam (as was forecast earlier), officials in the district are leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the looming threat.

Officials of every department have been asked to stay put in the places they were deployed at for monitoring and supervising of cyclone relief works.

On Saturday, police teams led by SP B Satya Yesubabu patrolled coastal areas of Chirala, Vetapalem, Vodarevu, Ramapuram and Potti Subbayapalem. Meanwhile, Collector Vinay Chand directed the officials to stock food and water at cyclone shelters and relief camps.

‘Heavy rainfall in 24 hrs’

Visakhapatnam: In the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in coastal areas of the State. As the cyclonic storm Pethai over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday, an alert has been sounded in all the coastal districts.