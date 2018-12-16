Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Phethai: Prakasam may remain unaffected

On Saturday, police teams led by SP B Satya Yesubabu patrolled coastal areas of Chirala, Vetapalem, Vodarevu, Ramapuram and Potti Subbayapalem.

Published: 16th December 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone

Cyclone Image for representation.( Photo |IMD)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: though it is unlikely that cyclone Phethai will make landfall in Prakasam (as was forecast earlier), officials in the district are leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the looming threat. 
Officials of every department have been asked to stay put in the places they were deployed at for monitoring and supervising of cyclone relief works. 

ALSO READ | Depression deepens into Cyclone Phethai; wind warning issued to north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

On Saturday, police teams led by SP B Satya Yesubabu patrolled coastal areas of Chirala, Vetapalem, Vodarevu, Ramapuram and Potti Subbayapalem. Meanwhile, Collector Vinay Chand directed the officials to stock food and water at cyclone shelters and relief camps.  

‘Heavy rainfall in 24 hrs’
Visakhapatnam: In the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in coastal areas of the State. As the cyclonic storm Pethai over the southeast Bay of Bengal is  likely to  intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday, an alert has been sounded in all the coastal districts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Phethai Cyclone Phethai heavy rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp