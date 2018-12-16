‘Technologically adept airmen, sailors, and soldiers needed today’

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a spectacular display of discipline, 139 trainees of the Indian Air Force Academy, Dundigal, graduated as Flying Officers on Saturday in a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP). Having undergone a year-long training in different specialisations, the Flight Cadets, including 24 women officers, were conferred the President’s Commission by the Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was also the Reviewing Officer of the parade.

In addition to the Flight Cadets, 15 officers of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard were also awarded their ‘Wings’ on the successful completion of flying training from the Air Force Academy. Addressing the Flying Officers, General Rawat said, “We need technologically adept airmen, sailors and soldiers congruent to the requirements of modern battlefield.

This is the need of the hour.” He urged the officers to continue their pursuit of knowledge, be it the technical expertise of equipment and systems, battle concepts and drills, or the procedures and processes. “Because eventually, it is the man or woman behind the machine that matters,” the Army Chief said.