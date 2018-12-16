Toddy tappers seek Jagan’s help for pension

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy visited several villages on Saturday as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in the district. He entered Narasannapeta segment on Saturday at Devadi village. He started padayatra at Nakkapeta village on the 321st day and visited Alikam cross, Naira, Karimillipeta cross, Ronanki cross, Bairi junction, Bairi and Karajada, Madapam and Devadi villages.

Earlier, he garlanded the potrait of Potti Sreeramulu on the occasion of the latter’s death anniversary. Several people met Jagan and shared their grievances. Toddy tappers sought pension at the age of 40 years keeping the poverty of the community in view. They also sought a separate corporation besides granting 50 per cent wine shops to them. They also wanted an increase in compensation in accidental deaths from `25,000 to `2 lakh.

NG Ranga Agriculture College students sought recruitment of agriculture officers. They also said that the quality of education was deteriorating in the private agriculture colleges. Similarly Telaga community people met Jagan seeking establishment of a separate corporation for the community.