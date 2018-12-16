Undertrials give police the slip in Gudur court

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Two remand prisoners, who were brought to the Gudur court for court proceedings, escaped from police custody by jumping over the court compound wall on Saturday. According to police, the two accused Siva Kumar and Sai were arrested last month for their alleged involvement in the murder of a retired railway employee Jayaramaiah.

On Saturday, the duo were brought from Nellore central prison to a court in Gudur for extension of their remand. After the court proceedings, the duo gave the police a slip and fled by jumping over the compound wall.