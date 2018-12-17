40,000 pilgrims reach Tirumala for darshan

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Even if there is more than 24 hours for darshan of Lord Venkateswara on the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi, nearly 40,000 devotees arrived at Tirumala by Sunday night itself. They are waiting to enter the queue lines on Monday around 11 am. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free darshan for lakhs of devotees on the two auspicious days.

The flow of devotees for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan started on Sunday morning itself. The TTD has been fully geared up to meet the heavy rush of devotees. On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, devotees can have darshan of Lord Venkateswara by passing through Vaikunta Dwaram, an inner Prakaram (compound wall) around the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. In view of heavy pilgrim rush, the TTD issued just 3,000 ‘Divya Darshan’ tokens for pedestrian pilgrims from 12 noon to 1.30 am on Sunday instead of 16,000 in normal days. Similarly, the issuance of `300 Seeghra Darshan tickets was also reduced to 5,000 from 20,000 per day.

The TTD erected temporary sheds around the Four Mada Streets to protect them from winter chill. It also made arrangements to provide food and water to all those who entered the queue lines from Monday morning. Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for common pilgrims is scheduled to start at 5 am on Tuesday. VIPs will be allowed to have darshan through Vaikunta Dwaram from 3 am.

Speaking to Express, Tirumala JEO KS Srinivasu Raju said, “For the first time, we have provided shelter for pilgrims at Four Mada Streets keeping in view the winter chill. The TTD is spending Rs 4 crore on arrangements and pilgrim amenities for Vaikunta Ekadasi this year.”

Elaborate arrangements have also been made at Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanur and other TTD temples in Tirupati to meet the pilgrim rush on Vaikunta Ekadasi. All steps have been taken to ensure hassle-free darshan to devotees at TTD temples on the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi, said Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar.