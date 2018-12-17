CM urges youth to take inspiration from Yadlapati

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the people should take inspiration from senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former Member of Parliament and centenarian Yadlapati Venkat Rao, and live a healthy life. He was speaking at the 100th birthday celebrations of the former MP held in Tenali on Sunday.

Naidu lamented the destruction of the traditional family system and said that the present generation’s lack of interest in raising children was sad.

He urged the present generation to take inspiration from Venkat Rao’s lifestyle, commitment, principles and modesty, saying that the latter had come all the way to his residence to invite him to his birthday celebrations.

The government was spending Rs 50,000 crore on development of basic amenities in the new capital Amaravati, he said, adding that it was giving `51 lakh as pensions every month and constructing 25 lakh houses for the poor in State. He said that he would fulfil the wish of Y Venkat Rao and construct shelter for farmers at Lam Farm in Guntur district. On the occasion, Venkat Rao urged the CM to pay minimum support price to the farmers in State. He also thanked all those who came to wish him on his birthday.