Cyclone Phethai: Ahead of landfall normal life disrupted in East Godavari district

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of severe cyclone Phethai, heavy rains are lashing Kakinada and other parts of East Godavari district, several parts of West Godavari, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, on Monday morning. Drizzle and overcast sky conditions were observed in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

A 28-year-old youth died in Krishnarajapuram of Vijayawada when a boulder from the hillock fell on his house on Monday morning The deceased was identified as S Durga Rao. Meanwhile, six fishermen, who ventured out into the sea from Kakinada on December 11 were reported missing. Their family members approached the district collector for help. Efforts to contact the fishermen over wireless sets proved futile.

India Meteorological Department in its latest cyclone bulletin said at 5:30 hours on Monday, the cyclone lay centered at about 190 km south-southeast of Kakinada and moving at the speed of 23 kmph. Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) working under Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) said the cyclone storm is located at 100 km from Kakinada and is very likely to make landfall between Yanam and Tuni in East Godavari district.

In Kakinada normal life was disrupted with heavy rains and gales. At places, trees were uprooted. However, no casualties were reported. Several trains were cancelled between on the main route between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Flight services in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports were also cancelled. RTC buses were confined to depots in East Godavari district.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is constantly monitoring the situation with officials holding teleconferences from time to time since Sunday midnight. He directed the officials to ensure no loss of life and minimize loss of property.

East Godavari district collector Karthikeya Mishra said they have focused on I Polavaram, Uppalaguptam, Katrikonam mandals where the cyclone effect is likely to be more. He said they are expecting the cyclone cross the cost between I Polavaram and Tallarevu in the district.

Till date, 5, 500 people have been shifted to relief centers in 14 mandals in the district. Food and drinking water have been arranged. People are being advised not to venture out to the see in view of heavy rains, wind, and cold.

Earthmovers, generator-sets, power saws, torch lights, sandbags were readied. NDRF, SDRF, fire service personnel, Navy, Coast Guard are on standby.