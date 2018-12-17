Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Phethai: Ahead of landfall normal life disrupted in East Godavari district

Drizzle and overcast sky conditions were observed in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Published: 17th December 2018 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Phethai is approaching AP and Tamil Nadu. (Photo | Windy.com)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of severe cyclone Phethai, heavy rains are lashing Kakinada and other parts of East Godavari district, several parts of West Godavari, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, on Monday morning. Drizzle and overcast sky conditions were observed in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

READ LIVE UPDATES HERE

A 28-year-old youth died in Krishnarajapuram of Vijayawada when a boulder from the hillock fell on his house on Monday morning The deceased was identified as S Durga Rao. Meanwhile, six fishermen, who ventured out into the sea from Kakinada on December 11 were reported missing. Their family members approached the district collector for help. Efforts to contact the fishermen over wireless sets proved futile.

India Meteorological Department in its latest cyclone bulletin said at 5:30 hours on Monday, the cyclone lay centered at about 190 km south-southeast of Kakinada and moving at the speed of 23 kmph. Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) working under Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) said the cyclone storm is located at 100 km from Kakinada and is very likely to make landfall between Yanam and Tuni in East Godavari district.

In Kakinada normal life was disrupted with heavy rains and gales. At places, trees were uprooted. However, no casualties were reported. Several trains were cancelled between on the main route between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Flight services in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada airports were also cancelled. RTC buses were confined to depots in East Godavari district.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is constantly monitoring the situation with officials holding teleconferences from time to time since Sunday midnight. He directed the officials to ensure no loss of life and minimize loss of property.

East Godavari district collector Karthikeya Mishra said they have focused on I Polavaram, Uppalaguptam, Katrikonam mandals where the cyclone effect is likely to be more. He said they are expecting the cyclone cross the cost between I Polavaram and Tallarevu in the district.

Till date, 5, 500 people have been shifted to relief centers in 14 mandals in the district. Food and drinking water have been arranged. People are being advised not to venture out to the see in view of heavy rains, wind, and cold.

Earthmovers, generator-sets, power saws, torch lights, sandbags were readied. NDRF, SDRF, fire service personnel, Navy, Coast Guard are on standby.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Phethai Cyclone Phethai India Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp