Jagan Mohan Reddy likens N Chandrababu Naidu to chameleon

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is changing colours quicker than the chameleon. Addressing a public meeting at Narasannapeta as part of Praja Sankalapa Yatra, Jagan said Naidu made contradictory statements before and after the Telangana Assembly elections.

“Naidu said in the Assembly and during his Dharma Porata Deekshas many times that the Modi was obstructing the alliance of TDP with TRS. The TDP chief even tried to negotiate with KTR for an alliance. However, KTR had refused Naidu’s request. With no alternatives, he went to New Delhi to ally with the Congress, which was termed cheater by Naidu over bifurcation,” Jagan said.

After the poll debacle of the unholy alliance in Telangana, Naidu changed his statement and is trying to accuse the YSRC party for the defeat, he said.“Naidu says YSRC is trying to ally with the party (TRS) which is obstructed SCS to AP. If that is the case, why did he seek alliance with TRS?” he questioned.