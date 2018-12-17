Lambasingi lacks basic amenities

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag has become one of the major tourist spots for many, who come from other states and even foreign countries. However, the newly explored tourist spots in the district apparently lack basic facilities. Lambasingi, which has emerged as a new tourist getaway in the past few years, lacks public toilets and other basic amenities, especially for women. Lambasingi, known as the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh, has been witnessing huge rush of tourists. Many tourists eager to enjoy the foggy mornings at Lambasingi.
