Multispeciality Srikakulam park by January-end

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The multispeciality park at an investment of Rs 3.5 crore in an area of 2.5 acres in Srikakulam is likely to be ready by January-end. The works began in August this year. Through AMRUT scheme grants, the park is being constructed by the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, in association with Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation (APGBC). The park, comprising an indoor stadium, tree court, amphitheatre, open gym, children’s play park, benches to sit, flowerbed, circular lawn, canteen and toilet block, is the first of its kind in Srikakulam. While the swimming pool is located near the park tennis court is also underway.