Violence against women, once proven, cannot be dismissed as acts of negligence

HYDERABAD: If a lower court has convicted an accused of murder, then the punishment awarded cannot be interfered with by an appellate court. This is, provided the prosecution succeeds in establishing the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubt. One such case came up when an accused, awarded with life imprisonment under the Section 302 IPC (Punishment for murder), for brutal killing of a 15-year-old girl by the lower courts, approached the Hyderabad High Court challenging the lower court’s ruling.

The accused, Prajwal (name changed) was proved to have heinously murdered the deceased, Nidhi (name changed) after the girl did not agree to marry the boy. The case also denied the appellate courts any right to treat a heinous murder as an offence under the Section 304-A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) even if the accused is an immature young man.

In the said case, the prosecution laid out the case as follows. Prajwal regularly visited Nidhi’s neighbour which is how they met and eventually fell in love. Soon they decided to get married and informed their parents about their decision. However, Nidhi’s father was against the engagement and warned his daughter against the marriage. But this did not deter the young couple from continuing their relationship. Prajwal would often visit Nidhi’s residence in the absence of her family members. Needless to say, the couple were sexually intimate as well.

Prajwal’s obsession would grow with Nidhi whenever she would be seen interacting with another male. He would get angry and upset with her and threaten to marry any girl chosen for him by his parents if Nidhi did not stop talking to other boys. For the past few days, Nidhi had been pressurising Prajwal even more into marrying her. Vexed by her continued pestering, he allegedly decided to get rid of the young girl.

On the fateful day, Prajwal was at Nidhi’s residence when she started to abuse him for not marrying her. Prajwal then gagged her with a handkerchief and with the knife he was carrying, slit the teenage girl’s throat. Prajwal then fled the spot after Nidhi raised loud cries, which reached her family members and other villagers, who soon assembled on the spot. Based on the oral and documentary evidence the lower court convicted the accused under Section 302 of IPC and sentenced him to a life imprisonment. In spite of no direct witnesses present, a case was build by the prosecution based on circumstantial evidence. Nidhi’s mother stated that Prajwal was in love with her daughter and despite being refused by the family, he would come to their residence and cajole Nidhi into marrying him on the pretext of his own marriage to other girls. The neighbours too confirmed that they had often seen Nidhi and Prajwal together and when asked about their relationship, they said Nidhi always said they were going to get married soon.

An aggrieved Prajwal then approached the High Court, where a bench comprising Justices CV Nagarjuna Reddy and G Shyam Prasad observed that the prosecution’s evidence, including statements of the mother and the neighbours, sounded natural and truthful. The bench said that the prosecution is able to prove the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubt and, therefore, it is a clear case of murder.