One lakh arrive at Tirumala for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan

TIRUPATI: All the newly-constructed temporary sheds and exclusive queue lines and sheds at Narayanagiri Gardens were filled by 8 pm on Monday and the TTD said that an estimated one lakh people were waiting to enter the queue lines to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara through the Vaikunta Dwaram on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi days.

The TTD allowed devotees at both the places at four Mada Streets and Narayanagiri Gardens from 11 am on Monday. By evening, the Narayanagiri Garden queue lines were completely filled and the entry gates were closed.

The devotees were directed to the sheds arranged at the Mada Streets from evening, which were already filled up to 60 per cent. By 8 pm, nearly one lakh people settled in the newly-constructed sheds. All these people will be allowed for darshan from around 5 am on Tuesday.

Additional staff deployed

Additional health and sanitation staff have been deployed to maintain cleanliness round-the-clock. Devotional music and bhajan programmes have also been organised by the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, Dasa Sahithya and Annamacharya projects Eight giant LED screens were erected at Mada Streets, three at Narayanagiri Garden, each one at Medara Mitta, Filter House, Bala Gangamma temple, Kalayana Vedika and Seva Sadan to screen devotional and cultural programmes

Governor inspects arrangements

Tirumala: Governor ESL Narasimhan offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Monday. As is customary, the Governor also visited Varahaswamy temple situated on the banks of the temple pushkarini. Later, he inspected the arrangements made by TTD for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. The Governor inspected Narayanagiri queue lines, where TTD has constructed sheds with Anna prasadam, drinking water and toilet facilities. He even tasted upma which was served to devotees waiting in the sheds and interacted with them. Pilgrims expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements by TTD.

Free food, drinks for Devotees

The TTD will be allowing the devotees, who are waiting from Sunday, who are now in Narayanagiri Garden queue lines, first and later those devotees who are in temporary sheds. The TTD mentioned the time at which darshan will be made available for those waiting in the queue lines. Through Annaparasadam canteen and with the help of Srivari Seva volunteers, the waiting devotees would be provided water, tea, coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner according to the time.

At the Narayanagiri Garden sheds and queue lines, the TTD constructed 128 toilets for men and 101 for women. At the same time, there are 176 toilets for male devotees attached to temporary sheds at four Mada Streets and 164 toilets for women devotees