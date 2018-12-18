Guntur Bible Mission Grounds to host PM Modi’s January 6 meeting

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bible Mission Grounds opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur will be the venue for the January 6 public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first meeting to be addressed by Modi in AP after the ruling TDP snapped ties with the BJP at the national and State-level. Modi is also scheduled to address another public meeting either in the end of January or February first week, possibly in the Rayalaseema region.

The public meeting is considered as the State BJP’s launch pad for the 2019 elections. Though the party had initially considered a coastal Andhra district for Modi’s meeting, Guntur has been finally decided. The party is planning to mobilise five lakh people for the meeting considering that the State party chief Kanna Lakshminarayana hails from the same district.

“Modi will also address another public meeting in State in the last week of January or first week of February,’’ BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao told TNIE.

The MP said the party had been organising public meetings of Modi across the nation as a preparation to the 2019 elections and AP visit is also part of it.

“The PM, in his speech, will focus on the schemes and initiatives being implemented by the Centre for the State. He will highlight the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and expose the State government’s failure to utilise the schemes and initiatives of the Modi government,’’ a party leader said.

Senior BJP leaders will hold talks on Tuesday to decide on the measures to be taken to make the January 6 meeting a big success. The leaders will also finalise the dates for the bus yatra to be undertaken by the party across the State soon after the first round of Modi’s visit to the State.

The yatra, to be taken up from Salur in Srikakulam district, will be given a final shape on Tuesday, sources said. The State BJP initially proposed the bus yatra from January 2 or 3.