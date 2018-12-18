Chandrababu Naidu to release white papers on various issues ahead of elections 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With elections round the corner, TDP supremo and CM N Chandrababu Naidu is all set to release a series of white papers on different issues, including growth of the State, shortly.

In fact, after forming government in 2014, Naidu released eight white papers explaining the position of various sectors at the time of his election as Chief Minister of the residuary State.

Now, he will come up with white papers on the same issues explaining about the progress in the same sectors during his stint, as well as about what progress he intends to do in the sectors in the coming five years if elected to power in 2019 elections.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex on Monday, Naidu said despite non-cooperation from the Centre and Opposition parties in the State, his government has succeeded in implementing welfare and development schemes and catapulted AP to top position on several fronts.

Explaining about the situation that necessitated him to attend the swearing-in-ceremonies of Congress Chief Ministers in three States when AP was reeling under the grip of cyclone Phethai, Naidu said, “The BJP government at the Centre had set aside our justified demands and we need the support of as many as political parties to achieve the same. The unilateral approach of the BJP of damaging all institutions, including Supreme Court, posed a threat to democracy. In the interest of nation, “we have to join hands with other parties and attend such occasions,” he said.

Naidu found fault with those trying to make an issue out of it notwithstanding the fact that his government handled the cyclone impact efficiently.

Defending his offer to TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to work together for the rights of the people of both Telugu states, he said by the time he put forward the proposal, TRS was in favour of special category status (SCS) to AP.

“But, during the recent elections, the TRS opposed SCS to AP and despite this, the opposition party here (YSRC) expressed support to TRS and celebrated TRS’ victory,” he said, fuming that he had offered to join hands with those who opposed SCS to AP.

Stating that the BJP’s defeat in three states reflected the opposition to the saffron party, Naidu expressed doubts over the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“Nowhere in the world are EVMs being used in polls. The EVM is a chip-based mission and can be tampered with easily. Why should we allow to keep democracy in somebody’s hands. Clearing election cases take time — three to four years. Will the data in EVMs be available until that time,” he observed and sought to know why should India go for electronic voting when the entire world reposed faith in paper ballot.