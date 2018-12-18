Officials spring into action

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The continuous rain that Phethai cyclone brought with it on Monday has resulted in overflowed side drains in Tenali, Repalle and areas of Guntur district. Municipal officials have plunged into action and directed sanitary department employees to clear drains and use motors to drain out water from roads to improve the condition of the inundated low-lying colonies.

K Sankunthala, commissioner of Tenali and Maruti Diwakar, commissioner of Repalle, inspected the inundated areas and directed sanitary officials to pay special attention to the main drains on the outskirts of these towns. People should cooperate with the workers and inform them of areas submerged in water as workers have been equipped with motors to drain out the water immediately, said M Diwakar.