Phethai proves to be less lethal than feared much to State’s relief

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has heaved a sigh of relief with cyclone Phethai proving to be less lethal than expected. No loss of life and major property damage due to the cyclone were reported. However, standing crops in 10,856 hectares were damaged and the crop loss was estimated at Rs 51.86 crore.

Phethai made landfall near Katrenikona, south of Kakinada, in East Godavari district after weakening as a cyclonic storm from a severe cyclone between 1 and 2.30 pm on Monday. Gales with surface wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph lashed the coast at the time of landfall. By evening, it weakened further into a deep depression and depression and it is expected to weaken further into a low-pressure area by Tuesday morning and dissipate.

Under the influence of Phethai, heavy rains are lashing Kakinada and other parts of East Godavari, several parts of West Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts. The impact of the cyclone was more on Rajole, Sakhinetipalli, Amalapuram, Malikipuram, Uppalaguptam and Allavaram mandals in East Godavari. Though there were no casualties due to the cyclone, six people died in the State due to cold weather and landslide.

Venkata Narasamma (65) of Kothakayalatheppa village in Mogalthur mandal and Tirumani Musalamma (80) of Peddamainavani Lanka in Narasapuram mandal of West Godavari died due to cold weather. In Prakasam district, Duddu Venkayamma (70) of Chirala and Nune Kumari (61) of Vetapalem died due to biting cold. The identity of a 70-year-old man who was found dead at a bus shelter in Vetapalem, is yet to be established.

A man was killed in a landslide in Vijayawada following heavy rain. The deceased was identified as S Durga Rao (28) of Christurajapuram. A farmer in Guntur who suffered crop loss due to cyclone, reportedly died of heart attack.

Meanwhile, six fishermen, who ventured into the sea from Kakinada on December 11, were reported missing. Many trees were uprooted in Kakinada and other parts of East Godavari. The fallen trees on roads were removed immediately to avoid obstruction to vehicular traffic.

As a precautionary measure, 57,892 people from low-lying areas were shifted to 533 relief camps, including 40,112 people to 224 relief camps in East Godavari. A total of 219 11 kv electric poles and 30 33 kv poles were damaged.

The South Central Railway cancelled 23 passenger trains between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Similarly, 14 flight services from Visakhapatnam were cancelled. Passengers were stranded at Visakhapatnam airport and railway station. By evening, the RTC bus services on the routes passing through the cyclone-hit East Godavari were resumed.

The CM though he visited Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for swearing-in ceremonies of Congress Chief Ministers, has been monitoring the cyclone situation in the State periodically. Though he wanted to visit Kakinada, permission for landing of his flight was denied at both Visakhapatnam and Rajamahendravaram due to bad weather.

In the evening at Amaravati, Naidu observed that the cyclone loss could be mitigated due to increase in cooperation from people to the official machinery.