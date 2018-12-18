RTGS comes in handy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ministers and officials present at the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) at the Interim Government Complex on Monday got the updates of the movement of cyclone Phethai in real time and passed necessary instructions onto the officials in field level so as to minimise the impact.

After getting information from ISRO and other agencies, experts in RTGS analysed the data and provided accurate information to the people on the movement of the cyclone, including its direction, wind speed and possible impact.