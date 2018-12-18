Home States Andhra Pradesh

SRM notifies opening of B Tech admissions

SRM-AP, Amaravati has announced the opening of online applications for B Tech degree programme in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM-AP, Amaravati has announced the opening of online applications for B Tech degree programme in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS). The admissions will take place on the basis of the combined SRMJEEE (UG) 2019 examination. Engineering aspirants can apply online on the website https://applications.srmap.edu.in 

School of Engineering and Applied Sciences is offering B Tech programmes in Computer Science Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering. A total of 1,000 seats are available at SRM-AP, Amaravati.

“The Engineering programmes at SRM AP are a bridge to the future. We focus on pioneering new technologies as well as developing solutions for national and global problems. We make sure to impart multi-disciplinary education and foster a culture of research and innovation, global collaboration etc,” said Rupesh Bisht, Director Admissions, SRM University-AP, Amaravati. 

All Engineering programmes have various specializations. SRM offers a flexible curriculum with an Inter Disciplinary Experiential Active Learning (IDEAL) environment.

