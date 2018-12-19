26 missing Kakinada fishermen return safely

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Twenty-six fishermen from Kakinada in East Godavari district, who went missing in the sea, reached the shore at different places in East Godavari and Krishna districts on Tuesday.

All the fishermen were said to be safe, according to Fisheries department joint director AS Rao.

He said four groups of 26 fishermen from three villages of Kakinada and Karapa mandals ventured into the sea from Kakinada coast in four boats on December 14 before the cyclone alert was sounded.

The communication with them was cut off from December 16. On the request of the State government, Navy launched search operations using Dornier aircraft.

By Tuesday evening, two boats were reported to have reached the shore. By night, the remaining two boats too reached the shore. According to Rao, two boats were reported to have reached Sorlagandi in Krishna district, while the other two boats reached the shore at Pallipalem near Yanam and Kothapalem near Antarvedi.