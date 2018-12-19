Five more IT firms to come up in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It Minister Nara Lokesh will inaugurate five small-scale IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) companies on Wednesday. The companies are likely to generate 600 jobs. The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has facilitated the establishment of the companies at its Infosight IT park near Tadepalli.

The five companies include GT Konnect India Pvt Ltd, Parikaram IT Solutions Pvt Ltd, Tech Scape, Trendsoft Technologies and Diagno Smart Solutions.

“Several IT firms are showing interest in operating out of Amaravati region as the State government is extending 50 per cent rental subsidy with plug-and-play office spaces. So far, the APNRTS has facilitated the establishment of 87 firms across Andhra Pradesh.