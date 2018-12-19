90,000 devotees visit Tirumala temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Over 90,000 pilgrims had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, on Tuesday. The darshan started at 4 am and as many as 3,582 pilgrims had a glimpse of the Lord on VIP darshan tickets.

About 48,000 pilgrims had darshan by 2 pm, and 62,000 by 6 pm and the remaining from 7 pm till midnight. Another 30,000 devotees are expected to have darshan on Dwadasi from 2 am on Wednesday.

The holy precincts of Tirumala reverberated with Govinda Nama chants throughout the day.

TTD spared no effort to ensure better accommodation for devotees as well as timely supply of food and water for them.

Tirumala hundi nets Rs 3.28 crore

Srivari temple netted Rs 3.28 crore hundi collections on Vaikunta Ekadasi. In view of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi festivals, the Srivari temple is decked up with aromatic and colourful flowers, scented leaves and fruits.

Swarna Rathotsavam

Thousands of devotees had darshan of the Lord riding the golden chariot in Four Mada Streets during the Swarna Rathotsavam at Tirumala, on Tuesday. The procession of grand and picturesque Swarna Rathotsavam was held in Mada Streets of Srivari temple from 9 am to 11 am.