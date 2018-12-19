Bhanukiran was Suri’s friend since childhood

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: M Bhanukiran, who was on Tuesday held guilty of killing faction leader Gangula Suryanarayana Reddy alias Maddelacheruvu Suri in 2011, was said to be an associate of the deceased.

It was said Bhanukiran was junior to Suri in the LRG School in Anantapur where the latter studied. After the killing of Suri’s father Gangula Narayana Reddy, Suri shifted to his native village of Maddelacheruvu. Suri was studying SSC then.

Bhanukiran was said to be by Suri’s side when the latter’s family was wiped out in a TV bomb blast in their native village and 1997 car bomb blast in Jubilee Hills targetting then minister Paritala Ravindra, who was allegedly behind the killing of Suri’s family. Suri, imprisoned in the car bomb blast case, is said to have planned the killing of Ravi.

It was during Suri’s jail term that Bhanukiran started to handle the businesses and had allegedly involved in settlements, all done in the name of Suri.

After Suri was released on parole, Bhanukiran was under pressure to transfer all properties he had amassed by using Suri’s name. “Bhanukiran was under tension and was subjected to severe humiliation by Suri. He also feared that he might be killed by Suri,” sources said.