Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bhanukiran was Suri’s friend since childhood

M Bhanukiran, who was on Tuesday held guilty of killing faction leader Gangula Suryanarayana Reddy alias Maddelacheruvu Suri in 2011, was said to be an associate of the deceased. 

Published: 19th December 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: M Bhanukiran, who was on Tuesday held guilty of killing faction leader Gangula Suryanarayana Reddy alias Maddelacheruvu Suri in 2011, was said to be an associate of the deceased. 
It was said Bhanukiran was junior to Suri in the LRG School in Anantapur where the latter studied. After the killing of Suri’s father Gangula Narayana Reddy, Suri shifted to his native village of Maddelacheruvu. Suri was studying SSC then.

Bhanukiran was said to be by Suri’s side when the latter’s family was wiped out in a TV bomb blast in their native village and 1997 car bomb blast in Jubilee Hills targetting then minister Paritala Ravindra, who was allegedly behind the killing of Suri’s family. Suri, imprisoned in the car bomb blast case, is said to have planned the killing of Ravi. 

It was during Suri’s jail term that Bhanukiran started to handle the businesses and had allegedly involved in settlements, all done in the name of Suri. 

After Suri was released on parole, Bhanukiran was under pressure to transfer all properties he had amassed by using Suri’s name. “Bhanukiran was under tension and was subjected to severe humiliation by Suri. He also feared that he might be killed by Suri,” sources said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp