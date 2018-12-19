Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chinese firm keen to set up steel plant in Andhra Pradesh

The CM suggested to the representatives to come up with a detailed project report. 

Published: 19th December 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese delegation meets Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the State government is preparing ground for laying the foundation stone of an integrated steel plant in Kadapa district on December 27, a Chinese firm has expressed its readiness to establish a mega steel plant in AP.

After calling on CM N Chandrababu Naidu at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli near here on Tuesday, representatives of the firm unveiled their plan to set up 7,000 MT capacity (per year) steel plant near any port. Informing that investments will be made under the China-India Steel Plant Project, the representatives said that they have selected AP as the favourite location for setting up the plant. 

“Keeping in mind the demand for steel in India as well as the business in Asian countries, we are planning to set up a steel plant in the State,” they said, adding that they have already entered into an agreement with an Australian firm for supply of iron ore and coal. The CM suggested to the representatives to come up with a detailed project report. 

Netherlands team calls on cm

A 17-member delegation from Netherlands led by ambassador Marten Van Den Berg and Head of Economic section Michiel Bierkens called on the Chief Minister and evinced interest to partner with AP government in IT, Infrastructure, providing quality work force, AP Innovation Society, people connect, offshore wind forms, solid waste management and waste to energy sectors. Marten Van den Berg explained to the Chief Minister on areas of interest to cooperate with AP.  He said they want to strengthen economic ties with AP. 

