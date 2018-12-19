CM N Chandrababu Naidu to take part in celebrations

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Social Welfare Minister N Anand Babu said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would be participating in the ‘semi-Christmas’ celebrations in Guntur city on Wednesday.

After inspecting the arrangements made at the venue on Tuesday, he said the CM would inaugurate a men’s hostel built at Rs 6.2 crore and lay foundation stone for the Mother and Child Hospital of the GGH and a waiting hall on the premises.

For the MCH block, the Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America had donated Rs 30 crore with the Centre providing Rs 35 crore assistance; MP Galla Jaydev had allocated Rs 2 crore from the MPLADS funds for the waiting hall.