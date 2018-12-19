Home States Andhra Pradesh

Congress seeks white paper on cyclones

Paddy crop in lakhs of acres has been damaged due to heavy rains under influence of cyclone Phethai in seven coastal districts.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy has demanded that the State and Central governments release a white paper on the losses due to cyclones and droughts in the State in past four-and-a-half years and the relief extended to the State. 

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Monday after inspecting damaged and waterlogged crops in Tenali mandal of Guntur district and Penamaluru of Krishna district, the Congress leader said farmers had suffered losses due to cyclone Phethai and there was an urgent need to extend a helping hand to them by the government without any delay.

“Paddy crop in lakhs of acres has been damaged due to heavy rains under influence of cyclone Phethai in seven coastal districts. Twenty-five people have died due to cold and other rain-related incidents and livestock have also perished. The State government is duty bound to compensate the farmers for their losses, purchase the discoloured paddy and pay ex gratia to the families of victims of cold as it is also a natural disaster like a heat wave,” he said. 

Taking exception to the apathy of the Centre in rendering help to the State in wake of natural disasters, Raghuveera Reddy pointed out that State government pegged the losses due to Hudhud cyclone at Rs 8,000 crore. Though the Prime Minister promised Rs 10,000 crore, only Rs 4,000 crore was released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Raghuveera Reddy cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp