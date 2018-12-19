Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cool weather to continue for 2 days 

As the cyclonic storm weakened into a low pressure and lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha, cool weather prevailed in the coastal areas of the State.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the cyclonic storm weakened into a low pressure and lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha, cool weather prevailed in the coastal areas of the State. On Monday, the low temperature froze people in Vizag but gave the best time to tourists to enjoy their vacation. The night temperatures dropped in the agency areas, giving a frozen feel to the tourists. 

According to the Cyclone Warning Centre, the low pressure which moved  towards Odisha is weakening. This has brought north westerly winds to the coast. These winds are relatively more cold than normal. These winds will result in drop in minimum temperatures further at many places in the coastal areas for two more days.

Temperatures in the agency areas such as Lambasingi, Araku and  Paderu dropped in the past few days and they are more chilly now after heavy rains. According to the IMD, minimum temperatures at many places dropped noticeably. On Monday, Waltair recorded maximum temperature of 23.7 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius at the airport while the minimum recordings were 19.6 degree Celsius at the airport and 21 degree Celsius at Waltair. 

Meanwhile, heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari and Srikakulam districts. According to IMD officials, rain occurred at most places over Coastal AP and dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema. 

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in the coastal districts and dry weather is likely to prevail in Rayalaseema districts on Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp