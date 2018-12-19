Cool weather to continue for 2 days 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the cyclonic storm weakened into a low pressure and lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha, cool weather prevailed in the coastal areas of the State. On Monday, the low temperature froze people in Vizag but gave the best time to tourists to enjoy their vacation. The night temperatures dropped in the agency areas, giving a frozen feel to the tourists.

According to the Cyclone Warning Centre, the low pressure which moved towards Odisha is weakening. This has brought north westerly winds to the coast. These winds are relatively more cold than normal. These winds will result in drop in minimum temperatures further at many places in the coastal areas for two more days.

Temperatures in the agency areas such as Lambasingi, Araku and Paderu dropped in the past few days and they are more chilly now after heavy rains. According to the IMD, minimum temperatures at many places dropped noticeably. On Monday, Waltair recorded maximum temperature of 23.7 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius at the airport while the minimum recordings were 19.6 degree Celsius at the airport and 21 degree Celsius at Waltair.

Meanwhile, heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari and Srikakulam districts. According to IMD officials, rain occurred at most places over Coastal AP and dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in the coastal districts and dry weather is likely to prevail in Rayalaseema districts on Wednesday.