Home States Andhra Pradesh

Denduluru MLA refuses to pay toll, abandons car, takes bus to Vijayawada

The MLA, with his family, was returning from Tirupati to Vijayawada when he was asked by the toll collection staff to pay the fee, which MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other dignitaries are exempted from.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

The car of Denduluru MLA abandoned at Kaza toll plaza | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, who often hits the news for his alleged high-handed behaviour towards government officials, on Tuesday was at the receiving end when the staff of Kaza toll plaza in Mangalagiri mandal, did not allow his car to pass through the gate without paying toll. 

Though Chintamaneni and his gunman reportedly told the employees that he was a legislator and, thereby, was allowed to pass through the plaza without paying the fee, the staff did not pay heed, which forced the MLA to abandon his car on the premises and take a State-run RTC bus.

The MLA, with his family, was returning from Tirupati to Vijayawada when he was asked by the toll collection staff to pay the fee, which MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other dignitaries are exempted from.  
The MLA’s car reportedly did not have the MLA sticker;  it was also said that the MLA was wearing a monkey cap making it unable for the staff to recognise him.

Initially, the MLA’s gunman demanded the staff to remove barricades for the car to pass, but was reportedly asked to join the queue and move ahead only after paying the toll, sources said.

It was only after Chintamaneni got down from the vehicle that he was recognised and the staff even apologised to him for the inconvenience. However, the displeased MLA abandoned his car and boarded a State-run RTC bus, along with his family, to reach his destination. 

Later, Chintamaneni’s gunman lodged a police complaint against the employees with the MLA taking up the matter with higher officials of the National Highway Authority of India. The management explained that its staff were confused as the car did not have a number plate or sticker.

Mangalagiri DSP G Ramakrishna said a case was booked against four persons based on the complaint of N Narasimha Rao, the gunman, and an inquiry was underway. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chintamaneni Prabhakar toll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp