Denduluru MLA refuses to pay toll, abandons car, takes bus to Vijayawada

GUNTUR: TDP Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, who often hits the news for his alleged high-handed behaviour towards government officials, on Tuesday was at the receiving end when the staff of Kaza toll plaza in Mangalagiri mandal, did not allow his car to pass through the gate without paying toll.

Though Chintamaneni and his gunman reportedly told the employees that he was a legislator and, thereby, was allowed to pass through the plaza without paying the fee, the staff did not pay heed, which forced the MLA to abandon his car on the premises and take a State-run RTC bus.

The MLA, with his family, was returning from Tirupati to Vijayawada when he was asked by the toll collection staff to pay the fee, which MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other dignitaries are exempted from.

The MLA’s car reportedly did not have the MLA sticker; it was also said that the MLA was wearing a monkey cap making it unable for the staff to recognise him.

Initially, the MLA’s gunman demanded the staff to remove barricades for the car to pass, but was reportedly asked to join the queue and move ahead only after paying the toll, sources said.

It was only after Chintamaneni got down from the vehicle that he was recognised and the staff even apologised to him for the inconvenience. However, the displeased MLA abandoned his car and boarded a State-run RTC bus, along with his family, to reach his destination.

Later, Chintamaneni’s gunman lodged a police complaint against the employees with the MLA taking up the matter with higher officials of the National Highway Authority of India. The management explained that its staff were confused as the car did not have a number plate or sticker.

Mangalagiri DSP G Ramakrishna said a case was booked against four persons based on the complaint of N Narasimha Rao, the gunman, and an inquiry was underway.