Guntur illegal mining: Andhra Pradesh High Court seeks status report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court would monitor the Guntur illegal mining case every three weeks till it was fully investigated, a division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed CB-CID of Andhra Pradesh to submit a status report on January 4 next year regarding the probe into the illegal mining of lime stone at Kesanupally, Nadikudi, Konanki Piduguralla and others areas in Guntur district.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt passed this order in a PIL filed by TGV Krishna Reddy, former MLC, seeking action to curb illegal mining.

The petitioner alleged that the State exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 300 crore loss and sought directions for its recovery from TDP MLA Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao of Gurazala constituency holding him responsible for illegal mining.

On an earlier occasion, the bench was displeased with the AP government’s action taken on the said illegal mining. The bench impleaded the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the present case.

Pursuant to earlier court directions, the CB-CID SP appeared before the court and submitted a report in a sealed cover on Tuesday. Special counsel of AP Krishna Prakash sought additional time to complete the investigation as the CID was awaiting information from special agencies.