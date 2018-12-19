More facilities to PwDs during polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at providing necessary facilities to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the electoral process in tune with the theme ‘accessible elections’, the first meeting of State Level Steering Committee on Accessible Election (SSCAE) held under the chairmanship of AP Chief Electoral Officer RP Sisodia decided to ensure minimum facilities such as provision of sturdy ramps, wheelchairs, designated parking, direct access to polling stations and to and fro transport among others to PwDs at the polling stations.

The committee with representatives from Women Development, Child Welfare, Disabled Welfare and senior citizens Dept, Social Welfare, Education, R&B , Visually Challenged Employees Association, AP Association of the Deaf as Members discussed to make the entire process accessible and inclusive for all PwDs.

The PwDs will also be provided facilities in registration, awareness and voter education and participation in the electoral process. Sisodia said the committee shall ensure that polling station-wise mapping of PwD electors is carried out in the State, data is maintained and updated regularly, identification of those PwDs who are not rolls and facilitate their enrolment in the electoral roll.