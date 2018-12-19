Home States Andhra Pradesh

More facilities to PwDs during polls

The PwDs will also be provided facilities in registration, awareness and voter education and participation in the electoral process.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at providing necessary facilities to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the electoral process in tune with the theme ‘accessible elections’, the first meeting of State Level Steering Committee on Accessible Election (SSCAE) held under the chairmanship of AP Chief Electoral Officer RP Sisodia decided to ensure minimum facilities such as provision of sturdy ramps, wheelchairs, designated parking, direct access to polling stations and to and fro transport among others to PwDs at the polling stations. 

The committee with representatives from Women Development, Child Welfare, Disabled Welfare and senior citizens Dept, Social Welfare, Education, R&B , Visually Challenged Employees Association, AP Association of the Deaf as Members discussed to make the entire process accessible and inclusive for all PwDs.

The PwDs will also be provided facilities in registration, awareness and voter education and participation in the electoral process. Sisodia said the committee shall ensure that polling station-wise mapping of PwD electors is carried out in the State, data is maintained and updated regularly, identification of those PwDs who are not rolls and facilitate their enrolment in the electoral roll. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp