Foundation stone for TCL’s unit tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The foundation stone for Chinese television (TV) and consumer electronics manufacturing firm TCL Corporation’s manufacturing unit proposed in Tirupati will be laid on Thursday. CM N Chandrababu Naidu and IT, Electronics and Communication (IT, E&C) Minister Nara Lokesh will participate in the ceremony.

The IT, E&C department officials said that the firm will invest Rs 2,200 crore in the State. “The China-based firm, which is the third-largest TV manufacturer (by market share) in the world, will establish its facility in 158 acres of land in the Tirupati Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC). The facility is expected to be ready by December 2019,” said a press release by IT, E&C department on Tuesday.

The manufacturing unit in Tirupati is expected to generate over 8,000 jobs. Annually, the firm is targeting to manufacture 60 lakh TV sets from its unit in the State. It will also manufacture consumer electronics products. It may be recalled that the firm signed an MoU with the IT, E&C department during minister Lokesh’s trip to China.

