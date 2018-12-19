Home States Andhra Pradesh

Timely action mitigated cyclone loss: N Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said 17 mandals were affected in the district and normalcy was restored in these mandals in a very short time.

Published: 19th December 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Better preparedness with accurate and timely information has helped in preventing loss of life and minimising damage to property, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, commending the East Godavari district administration for effectively handling the situation and Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) for its accurate forecast and coordination. 

Speaking to media persons after conducting an aerial survey of cyclone Phethai-hit East Godavari, West Godavari, and Visakhapatnam districts, the Chief Minister said losses to a maximum extent were avoided with advance preparation and preventive measures in place. 

ALSO READ | Cyclone Phethai: Rain lashes Odisha, more in store over next 12 hours

Chief Minister listens to a
woman at a cyclone
rehabilitation centre 
at Bhairavanipalem in East
Godavari district on Tuesday
| Express

Paddy crop in 2,189 hectare and horticulture in 30 hectare were affected. As regard to total crop loss, he said it is being assessed and a clear picture will emerge in a couple of days. “Compensation will be paid as per norm and that too in real-time, without delay. I have asked the officials to do the needful,” he assured. 
He said there was 16 cm average rainfall between December 17 and 18 and more than 6 cm rainfall was recorded at 172 places with highest being in Araku Valley (25.9 cm) followed by Tallarevu (17 cm).  

Naidu said 17 mandals were affected in the district and normalcy was restored in these mandals in a very short time. Damaged cell towers and roads were also restored within a short duration, he added. 
He pointed out that heavy rains under the influence of Phethai has, in fact, helped Visakhapatnam, which is facing a drinking water problem. He said Yeleru reservoir was full to the brim like never before — water from the Godavari river in cyclone affected area and the rain helped in making the miracle possible. 

Earlier, he interacted with people of Bhairavapalem, where Phethai made landfall, to know how they faced the cyclone and what facilities were provided to them. He declared a package of essentials worth `2,000 for fishermen, including 50 kg rice, one kg each dal, palm oil, onions, potato and sugar,  in the village.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu cyclone Phethai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp