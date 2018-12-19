Timely action mitigated cyclone loss: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Better preparedness with accurate and timely information has helped in preventing loss of life and minimising damage to property, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, commending the East Godavari district administration for effectively handling the situation and Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) for its accurate forecast and coordination.

Speaking to media persons after conducting an aerial survey of cyclone Phethai-hit East Godavari, West Godavari, and Visakhapatnam districts, the Chief Minister said losses to a maximum extent were avoided with advance preparation and preventive measures in place.

Chief Minister listens to a

woman at a cyclone

rehabilitation centre

at Bhairavanipalem in East

Godavari district on Tuesday

| Express

Paddy crop in 2,189 hectare and horticulture in 30 hectare were affected. As regard to total crop loss, he said it is being assessed and a clear picture will emerge in a couple of days. “Compensation will be paid as per norm and that too in real-time, without delay. I have asked the officials to do the needful,” he assured.

He said there was 16 cm average rainfall between December 17 and 18 and more than 6 cm rainfall was recorded at 172 places with highest being in Araku Valley (25.9 cm) followed by Tallarevu (17 cm).

Naidu said 17 mandals were affected in the district and normalcy was restored in these mandals in a very short time. Damaged cell towers and roads were also restored within a short duration, he added.

He pointed out that heavy rains under the influence of Phethai has, in fact, helped Visakhapatnam, which is facing a drinking water problem. He said Yeleru reservoir was full to the brim like never before — water from the Godavari river in cyclone affected area and the rain helped in making the miracle possible.

Earlier, he interacted with people of Bhairavapalem, where Phethai made landfall, to know how they faced the cyclone and what facilities were provided to them. He declared a package of essentials worth `2,000 for fishermen, including 50 kg rice, one kg each dal, palm oil, onions, potato and sugar, in the village.