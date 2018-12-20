Home States Andhra Pradesh

After attack, woman suffers miscarriage

He too jumped off the train and took away her gold ornaments after attacking Divyasri. After sometime, she regained consciousness.  

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ANANTAPUR: The seven-month pregnant woman, who was pushed out of Bengaluru-bound Kondaveedu Express at Gollapalli village near Dharmavaram on Tuesday morning, has suffered a miscarriage and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Anantapur. 

K Divyasri (24), along with her mother-in-law, was going to Bengaluru where her husband Srinivas Karnati works as a software engineer, when the incident happened.  Speaking to TNIE over phone, Srinivas confirmed the news that his wife, who was thrown off the moving train by a miscreant, suffered a miscarriage. 

“By the time, she was shifted to hospital at Dharmavaram, Divyasri was profusely bleeding and her blood pressure was down. She was shifted KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur later. However, we lost our baby,” he said. 

Divyasri is currently in ICU and her condition is stated to be stable. Her parents who hail from Piduguralla in Guntur district, rushed to Anantapur on hearing the news of attack. Her father K Bhaskar Rao runs a limestone unit at Piduguralla.  

The couple visited Piduguralla one week back.  Srinivas returned to Bengaluru three days ago. Divyasri, along with her mother-in-law Subbayamma, left for Bengaluru on Monday night by Kondaveedu Express. 
They were travelling in B1 (AC coach) of Kondaveedu Express. She was coming out of the washroom around 5:30 am, when the unidentified miscreant standing at the door of the compartment pushed her out of the train, which slowed down at Gollapalli. 

He too jumped off the train and took away her gold ornaments after attacking Divyasri. After sometime, she regained consciousness.  

“She suffered multiple injuries and was shifted to Dharmavaram hospital first by the locals. Later, she was taken to a private hospital in Anantapur.  We have registered a case and identified some suspects based on the CCTV camera footage in the railway station. Special teams formed with Dharmavaram police, Railway Police and RPF, launched a manhunt for the attacker. We will apprehend the culprit soon,” Guntakal GRP Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told TNIE. 

He said there were no reports of any such incidents in Guntakal railway police limits in the last two-three years.  A case was registered under Section 394 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery). It is a peculiar case as normally bag lifting incidents are reported in AC coaches and chain snatchings in sleeper coaches. But, a passenger being pushed out of the train, that too from AC coach for robbing seems to be the first time in Guntakal railway police limits, the SP said. Dharmavaram Railway Police Circle Inspector T Mohan Prasad said another woman identified as P Sirisha, who was also travelling in Kondaveedu Express, was also pushed out of the train at Jangalapalli near Anantapur. 

