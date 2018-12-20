Agricultural students’ stir reaches eighth day

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students of Agricultural College, Bapatla continued their protest on Wednesday and demanded recruitment for the 334 vacant posts with the Agriculture Department of the State government and filling of vacancies at educational institutions recognised by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research.

They alleged that the college management had disconnected power and water supplies to their hostel, and closed down the mess in an attempt to thwart their strike on the college premises.

“We are agitating for the past eight days, which is why the college management declared holidays. It sought police’s help to forcefully remove us from the premises,” the students said, demanding immediate reopening of the college. After a meeting with Tenali DSP M Snehita, they said they would continue with their hunger strike until their demands were fulfilled.