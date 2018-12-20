Central Board of Irrigation and Power Award fitting reply to Opposition: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing happiness over the Water Resources department bagging the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) for planning and executing Polavaram project, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the award was a fitting reply to the Opposition parties, which were spewing venom against the project and the State government.

The department officials met Naidu on Wednesday and showed him the letter of award. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that his government was moving on the path of progress even though the Centre was not extending enough cooperation. “The Centre is creating hurdles at every step and the BJP leaders are resorting to mudslinging at us.

The Opposition here is assisting them. So, an award at this juncture is a reflection of the government’s commitment to complete the multipurpose project on deadline, and stands as a recognition of the efforts of both the workforce and officials,” he noted. The award will be presented on January 4 in New Delhi.