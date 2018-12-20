Colder nights in Andhra Pradesh for two more days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Both day and night temperatures decreased in various parts of the State in the wake of cyclone Phethai. However, they will normalise in a day or two, according to met department. Cool winds will continue to blow for the next two days thanks to gusts from the north west travelling across the State.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature has fallen to 16 degrees Celsius in Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur district and Arogyavaram in Chittoor district on Tuesday night.

However, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Development and Planning Society (APSDPS), the minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius was recorded at on Tuesday night at Agali, Madakasira mandals of Anantapur district.

Vijayawada is experiencing the lowest temperature in the year so far. On Tuesday night, the minimum temperature dipped to 19 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 25 degree Celsius, five degrees less than normal. In Visakhapatnam, the minimum temperature dropped to 19 degree Celsius since Tuesday, the coldest so far, with a deviation of two degrees from normal. The cool breeze is disturbing the lives of people, especially homeless, in the city. Not just the night temperature, but the day temperatures too have also decreased.

“Phethai has created a cooler surface in the troposphere (the lowest region of the atmosphere), which has resulted in a strong flow of cool winds. These winds are blowing up to Nellore, Prakasam and Tirupati and spreading upwards,” Naga Ratna, IMD official, said. According to Regional Agriculture Research Centre (RARC), temperatures in the agency areas plummeted below 10 degree Celsius. On Wednesday, Chintapalle recorded 6.5 degree Celsius, 6 degree C at Lambasingi and 10 degree Celsius at Araku. Vizag recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degree Celsius.