Home States Andhra Pradesh

Colder nights in Andhra Pradesh for two more days

Both day and night temperatures decreased in various parts of the State in the wake of cyclone Phethai.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Both day and night temperatures decreased in various parts of the State in the wake of cyclone Phethai. However, they will normalise in a day or two, according to met department. Cool winds will continue to blow for the next two days thanks to gusts from the north west travelling across the State.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature has fallen to 16 degrees Celsius in Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur district and Arogyavaram in Chittoor district on Tuesday night.

However, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Development and Planning Society (APSDPS),  the minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius  was recorded at on Tuesday night at Agali, Madakasira mandals of Anantapur district. 

Vijayawada is experiencing the lowest temperature in the year so far. On Tuesday night, the minimum temperature dipped to 19 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 25 degree Celsius, five degrees less than normal. In Visakhapatnam, the minimum temperature dropped to 19 degree Celsius since Tuesday, the coldest so far, with a deviation of two degrees from normal. The cool breeze is disturbing the lives of people, especially homeless, in the city. Not just the night temperature, but the day temperatures too have also decreased.  

“Phethai has created a cooler surface in the troposphere (the lowest region of the atmosphere), which has resulted in a strong flow of cool winds. These winds are blowing up to Nellore, Prakasam and Tirupati and spreading upwards,” Naga Ratna, IMD official, said. According to Regional Agriculture Research Centre (RARC), temperatures in the agency areas plummeted below 10 degree Celsius. On Wednesday, Chintapalle recorded 6.5 degree Celsius, 6 degree C at Lambasingi and 10 degree Celsius at Araku. Vizag recorded a minimum temperature of 19  degree Celsius.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp