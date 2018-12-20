Delimitation of Assembly seats after 2026, says Centre 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has reiterated that the number of Assembly constituencies in AP cannot be increased till 2026 under the provisions of the Constitution.

To a question by TDP MP YS Chowdary in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that whether the government is considering to increase the number of constituencies in the Assembly of the successor state of AP, the Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in a written reply said delimitation of Assembly constituencies is not possible any time soon.

As per the 170 (3) of the Constitution, delimitation of Assembly constituencies can only be taken up based on the Census after 2026.