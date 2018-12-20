Gold robbery case solved, seven arrested 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chittoor police busted an interstate robber gang, consisting of seven members, on Wednesday, and recovered 4.372 gram of gold ornaments worth Rs 1,35,00,000. The ornaments were robbed a week ago from a bus at Nandini hotel at Bangarupalem, while the bus was on its way to Bangalore from Visakhapatnam.

SP Vikranth Patil said that Bhavesh from Mumbai was doing gold jewellery business and had sent 5.75 kg gold with his staffers Kedar and Sanjay, to sell the same at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. “After completing the task at Vishakhapatnam, they were returning to Bangalore on December 7 by a bus and were robbed at 8.35 a.m. after they got down for breakfast at Nandini Hotel at Bangarupalem, located just beside the Reliance petrol station,” he said.

The official said that when the Mumbai staff got down, two people who were following them from Vishakhapatnam escaped with luggage which had gold. “They then boarded a white Scorpio, which was following the bus.”