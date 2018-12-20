Home States Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu may follow KCR’s example

Though it is a good news for the aspirants, Naidu’s statement that tickets will only be given to performers has come as a shock to non-performers.

Published: 20th December 2018 05:33 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who is determined to prepare the party cadres for next elections well in advance, has announced that the party tickets to aspirants will be given at the earliest. Though it is a good news for the aspirants, Naidu’s statement that tickets will only be given to performers has come as a shock to non-performers.

The Election Commission is expected to issue notification for elections to AP Assembly along with Lok Sabha polls in the last week of February. After actively taking part in electioneering for People’s Front candidates in Telangana Assembly elections,  he is more focused on AP elections and national politics.

Apart from directing the TDP cadres to be ready to face elections anytime, he said the party flag should be hoisted on the houses of all activists. “Victory of TDP in the next elections should be one sided. We should make the slogan ‘Bring back TDP to power’ more louder and clear as the welfare and development in the State will come to a halt if the party is not voted to power,’’ Naidu told the party leaders and hinted at issuing TDP tickets for contestants at the earliest. 

Though most of the sitting MLAs are confident of getting TDP tickets, some of them are worried over their political future with Naidu getting data relating to their efficiency through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) and other sources.

Welcoming the idea of announcing the party candidates much in advance, TDP senior MLA Gouthu Syam Sunder Sivaji said that it will enable the candidates to overcome any dissatisfaction within the party and there will be more time for election campaign. 

“It will be better to announce the TDP candidates much before issuance of the poll notification by the ECI. Then the candidates will get enough time for electioneering and their winning chances will be brighter,” he told TNIE.

“The recent Telangana elections seem to have prompted Naidu to come up with the idea of announcing the TDP candidates in advance. By doing so, the TRS secured a landslide victory in TS polls as the candidates got ample time,” he said. Reacting to the claim of Naidu that he got the details pertaining to the performance of all MLAs and will give TDP tickets only to performers, another MLA said, “In some cases, the TDP chief may be forced to allot the tickets to sitting MLAs though they are non-performers considering the local and political compulsions.”

Meanwhile, sources said that most of the MLAs who defected to the TDP from YSR Congress, are going to get the party tickets as it is their precondition while joining the party.

