N Chandrababu Naidu to distribute 8,840 acres of land in Chittoor, Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute 8,840 acres of land in Tirupati and Chittoor revenue divisions to the Community Joint Farming Society (CJFS), benefiting 4,937 people on Thursday.

House site pattas will be given to 3,216 people at Padipeta. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Joint Collector Gireesha said that they were going to distribute 8,840 acres of land both in Tirupati and Chittoor revenue divisions to the Community Joint Farming Society (CJFS), benefiting a total number of 5,000 people.

In Madanapalli division, another 4,000 acres of land will be distributed to more than 2,000 people. The Joint Collector said that old CJF Societies had been closed and new societies were formed. “A total number of 3,828 beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes and 780 from STs, 297 from BCs, 14 from Minorities and 18 from OCs would benefit by receiving land pattas of 8,840 acres of land. The individual land pattas to CJFS members will help them get loans very easily,” Gireesha said.

Tirupati Municipal Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju said that at Padipeta, the Chief Minister will distribute 3,216 house pattas. “Nearly, 2,000 people have already been nominated through the lottery system and the remaining 1,200 people are also participating in the lottery system at Municipal office premises,” he said.

Stone to be laid for `2200-cr TCL unit today

CM N Chandrababu Naidu would be reaching Renigunta at 8.45 a.m. and Vikruthamala at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday, to lay the foundation stone, for TCL Company, which would start Smart TV panel manufacturing Unit. The Chinese firm would be spending `2,200 crore on establishing the unit.

“This is the third biggest manufacturing company in the world and Tirupati is TCL’s first outstation establishment,” Joint Collector Gireesha said. He said the Government had already allotted 155 acres of land.

The joint collector said by the end of 2019, production will start at the plant. 8,000 people would be recruited at the plant.