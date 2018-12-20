Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thippeswamy takes oath as Madakasira legislator

YSRCP leader Thippeswamy took oath as the MLA of Madakasira Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leader Thippeswamy took oath as the MLA of Madakasira Assembly constituency on Wednesday. State Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao administered him the oath at the formers’ chambers in the Transit Assembly at Velagapudi on Wednesday.

Following the Hyderabad High Court order disqualifying TDP MLA Eranna as he failed to mention in his election affidavit about the criminal cases filed against him Karnataka. With Thippeswamy standing second in the polls held in 2014, the HC cleared the line for him to take oath as MLA.

Thippeswamy said that he had faith on judiciary and got justice despite delay. He vowed to develop his constituency despite having less time.

